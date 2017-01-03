The Raiders expect Connor Cook to start at quarterback in Saturday’s AFC wild-card game at Houston, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network via Pro Football Talk.

If Cook does start, he’d be the first quarterback of the Super Bowl era to make his first career start in the playoffs, according to CBSSports.com.

Cook replaced Matt McGloin after McGloin suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday’s 24-6 loss at Denver. McGloin started in place of Derek Carr, who suffered a broken fibula in Week 16 and is probably out for the entire postseason.

It was Cook’s first game action, and the rookie drafted in the fourth round completed 14 of 21 passes for 150 yards with a touchdown and an interception against the Broncos’ top-ranked pass defense.

The fifth-seeded Raiders (12-4) might be down to their third-string quarterback, but the fourth-seeded Texans (9-7) are expected to start Brock Osweiler after Tom Savage suffered a concussion Sunday. Osweiler was benched in favor of Savage in Week 15.

Cook won a Rose Bowl MVP award and two Big Ten Championship Game MVP awards at Michigan State. McGloin is 1-6 as a starter in his four-year career.

Not only can Cook provide more upside as a backup than McGloin, it’s not a given that the Texans will have a huge edge at quarterback on Saturday.