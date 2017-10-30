It’s only a matter of time until Oilers captain Connor McDavid surpasses Sidney Crosby as the face of the NHL.

McDavid, who got off to a slow start this season, has found the net a bit more recently, with two goals in his last three games. And even when he wasn’t scoring, he was still setting up his teammates, which speaks to how complete of a player he is.

And with Halloween just one day away, McDavid and his girlfriend, Lauren Kyle, posted a photo showing their costumes. It’s clear that McDavid dressed as President Donald Trump, while his girlfriend went the Melania Trump route.

Mr and Mrs Trump🇺🇸 A post shared by Lauren Kyle (@laurenkyle1) on Oct 30, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

The two are clearly making Canada great again.