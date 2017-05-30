Chicago Bears fourth-string quarterback Connor Shaw posted a farewell letter on Twitter Tuesday morning after the team announced it had planned to place the 25-year-old on waivers. But later that day, veteran backup Mark Sanchez suffered a minor left knee injury during organized team activities, prompting the team to rescind the waiver.

Shaw replied to his early tweet with the perfect meme:

With Sanchez expected to miss the rest of OTAs and the team’s mandatory minicamp next month, Shaw will get reps behind projected starter Mike Glennon and this year’s No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky.