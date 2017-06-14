The superfight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. is officially on, and it only took a matter of minutes for the trash talk to start.

USA Today Sports reported that the fight will take place on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas, so it seems all the financials have finally been worked out. It certainly took long enough.

Minutes after the news about the fight broke, McGregor took to Twitter and had some fun at 40-year-old Mayweather’s expense.

And yes, that’s a photo of Floyd Mayweather Sr., not his son.

THE FIGHT IS ON. pic.twitter.com/KhW0u3jRft — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 14, 2017

The joke’s on Conor here, because there’s a chance that both Mayweathers could beat him in the ring. We’ll soon find out what he’s made of, though. Maybe he’ll back up his talk, maybe he won’t.