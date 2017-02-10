A potential bout between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. appears to be in the works, and may actually happen soon. As it stands right now, UFC President Dana White made Mayweather a laughable offer as it relates to the payout, so the two sides are still trying to work on the financials.

In the meantime, McGregor is in the gym shoring up his boxing skills.

He recently posted a video showing him sparring in the ring, using a weird stance, and Mayweather was probably cackling as he watched.

If he fights like that against the GOAT, he’s going to get destroyed.