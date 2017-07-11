The first Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather press conference was held in Los Angeles on Tuesday, and it was quite the spectacle.

Showtime live streamed the entire event on Youtube for viewers, and it ran over an hour in length. There were musical performances, shadow boxing and, of course, plenty of trash talk. Most of that came from Conor, who said he would knock Mayweather out in four rounds. Here are some of his best quotes:

“I don’t fear him, I don’t fear his limited set. This isn’t a true fight. If this was a true fight, it wouldn’t take one round.”

He later added this:

“He’s in a f-cking track suit, he can’t even afford a suit anymore!”

Zing. But Floyd, of course, had some one-liners of his own.

“I’m the A-side,” Mayweather said. “That’s why this b-tch had to come to the boxing ring.”

Over 20,000 fans came out for the presser — so what can we expect for the actual fight?