Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. are like oil and water, as their egos and bravado are too much for one room — or ring, in their case — to handle.

Both McGregor and Mayweather talk plenty of trash and believe in their abilities, which makes them both excellent fight promoters. So there’s already been a lot of hype and excitement leading up to the bout they will hopefully have soon.

Mayweather has been dismissive of McGregor’s skill set, and understandably so, since his career is in mixed martial arts, not boxing. But he’s been fairly quiet so far, by his standards at least.

McGregor, however, talked a ton of trash in an interview recently, and NESN has the juicy quotes that you’ll want to read.