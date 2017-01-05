UFC star Conor McGregor didn’t always have that cocky demeanor/swagger, which is probably hard to believe, but we now know is true.

Before he was The Notorious One, he was just a regular fighter trying to get his comeuppance, doing an interview with MMA Intake (which he did eight years ago).

McGregor announced that he had a 4-1 record at the time, but that he had big dreams.

And here’s some choice words that he delivered during the interview:

“My dream is to be World Lightweight Champion in the UFC, have more money than I know what to do with. And have a great life for my kids, grandkids and everyone in my family … My goal is to be number one in MMA.”

Well, it seems as if McGregor has met most of his goals. Now he can retire, right?