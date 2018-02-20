Quantcast
Conor McGregor shares update about potential MMA bout with Floyd Mayweather
February 20, 2018

It sounded crazy at first, but Conor McGregor may actually get the rematch he’s been searching for — on his turf.

McGregor got taken to school by the GOAT — Floyd Mayweather Jr. — in the boxing ring, which led The Notorious One to plead for a rematch in the Octagon.

But it may never happen.

The two sides have apparently been negotiating, and McGregor finally addressed it in a recent Instagram post.

Here’s what he wrote:

I am happy for Floyd and his recent announcement that he is out of these current fight negotiations. It is the reason I never seeked the rematch in the first place. I was happy for him in retirement. My game is a very unforgiving one. It is not like other games. I understand completely him staying retired. I will now carry on in my negotiations and see where it goes. Have a great retirement Junior. Now come here and give your old man a hug for old times sake. I’m proud of you son. Yours truly, Senior.

Mayweather is a bit of a drama queen, so just because he says he’s out, it doesn’t necessarily mean the fight is dead.