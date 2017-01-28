UFC two-time division champion Conor McGregor loves being under the spotlight, but only when he’s paid to do it, which one particular fan recently learned.

The fan saw McGregor as he pulled up in his car, and tried to engage in conversation with the UFC star, which was cool. What wasn’t, though, was when the fan tried to take a selfie and post a snap with McGregor.

McGregor responded by swatting at the phone, in an attempt to knock it out of the fan’s hand.

Let this be a lesson to anyone else who tries to snap The Notorious in the future.