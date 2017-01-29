Conor McGregor hasn’t given up hope on an appearance at WrestleMania 33.

McGregor hasn’t had the best relationship in the world with WWE, though some would suggest his attitude toward WWE superstars is more of an act than anything.

UFC’s baddest man seemed to confirm this recently by talking with Damon Martin of Fox Sports about making an appearance soon:

“Never say never. I know there’s been conversations,” McGregor revealed when speaking about the WWE. “I know Triple H was at the show (UFC 205). I’d love to go to that WWE and have a real knock. Let one of them have a real knock and see what’s what. We’ll see. “There’s conversations ongoing. I’ve turned down some things, conversations still ongoing.”

This wouldn’t be the first time the two companies have hooked up. WWE had Ronda Rousey appear at past WrestleMania events and the companies helped promote each other’s pay-per-views surrounding Brock Lesnar’s last UFC fight.

As many predicted long ago, it seems only a matter of time before McGregor’s personality takes the WWE by storm. He is far from done in the world of MMA, but his showing up and laying the groundwork for a potential career in the business is a good move.

Expect more on this soon.