Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor held their final news conference in London on Friday, and the two did not disappoint fans and reporters that were in attendance.

While most of their antics and trash talk took place in other locations, the two fighters still managed to save enough to put on a show in London.

This time, a boxing ring was set up for the two to “battle it out” in a war of words, which we didn’t see at the other pressers.

First time Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor share a boxing ring! 🙌 #MayMacWorldTour pic.twitter.com/HQEQq42VpZ — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 14, 2017

McGregor also, at one point, made it look like he was spanking Mayweather, WWE-style.

The two then got serious for a brief spell as they went face to face, drawing a reaction from the fans.

Aug. 26 can’t get here soon enough.