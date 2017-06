Conor McGregor appears to have a new addition to his home gym, and, of course, it has to do with his upcoming fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

McGregor now has a mural painted above the boxing ring there, and it appears to show him knocking out Mayweather.

Here’s a photo of The Notorious One standing beneath it. And man, he looks angry and focused for his upcoming bout.

I am a filthy Irish animal. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jun 19, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

Here’s another shot of it.

Tunnel vision A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jun 19, 2017 at 7:02pm PDT

We can expect some shade from Mayweather in the near future in response.