If you live in California and you can guess the Rams’ 2017 schedule, you win $1 million.

That’s right, in the Guess Our Games contest, you’ll be a millionaire if you correctly predict the week and day of each Rams game plus the bye week.

Each team’s 2017 opponents are set. The Rams host the Seahawks, 49ers, Texans, Colts, Saints, Eagles and Redskins. They’ll be the designated home team against the Cardinals in London.

The Rams’ road opponents are the Seahawks, 49ers, Cardinals, Cowboys, Jaguars, Vikings, Giants and Titans.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Rams held a similar contest in 2014. No one could predict the schedule, but the three contestants who came the closest won season tickets.

Of course the Rams were in St. Louis back then, so those season tickets probably aren’t doing those winners much good now.