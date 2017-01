Cooper Manning may not have the hardware and accolades that his brothers, Peyton and Eli, have, but he does have an awesome suit, and that should count for something.

The host of “The Manning Hour” on FOX Sports showed up to Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday wearing a money-themed suit, that looked like something The Riddler would don if he were preparing to rob a bank.

Check out some of the photos:

Cooper Manning wore a suit full of money to Super Bowl Opening Night https://t.co/sSw5YN0I5I pic.twitter.com/CYQA73hOsw — Golf_news (@_Golf_News_) January 31, 2017

Cooper Manning obviously trying to make a splash with this suit the one year one of his brothers isn't in a Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/VQz72ojnvT — Busted College (@BustedCollege) January 31, 2017

Manning’s swag just went up about 1,000 points after pulling off that look.