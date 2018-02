Eagles running back Corey Clement was the X-factor in Super Bowl LII.

The Patriots clearly were not prepared for his pass-catching abilities, as he hauled in four catches for 100 yards (one touchdown) in the game.

It was Clement’s best performance of the season, and he made sure to get something to remember it.

Check out this amazing Super Bowl LII tattoo he got on his forearm.

@danczartattoo 💉 A post shared by COREY CLEMENT (@yeroc_) on Feb 12, 2018 at 7:16pm PST

That’s some serious ink right there.