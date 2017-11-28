Posted byon
Eagles running back Corey Clement has fulfilled his dream of playing for an NFL team, and that earned him a pretty sweet gift from someone who helped him achieve his goal.
Clement’s high school guidance counselor once told him if he ever did manage to play football at the NFL level, she would give him her BMW.
Well, on Tuesday, she made good on her promise. The photos tell the story of what happened, and major props to the guidance counselor for the amazing gesture.
It’s one thing for her to say she was going to give him the car — to help keep Clement motivated — but it’s another thing to actually go through with it. Clement, who was undrafted, worked hard to get to where he is, and now he’s reaping the benefits.