Eagles running back Corey Clement has fulfilled his dream of playing for an NFL team, and that earned him a pretty sweet gift from someone who helped him achieve his goal.

Clement’s high school guidance counselor once told him if he ever did manage to play football at the NFL level, she would give him her BMW.

Well, on Tuesday, she made good on her promise. The photos tell the story of what happened, and major props to the guidance counselor for the amazing gesture.

I won't be covering the Eagles and I'm not even in Philly yet, but just heard a cool story about Eagles RB Corey Clement. When he was at Glassboro HS (in NJ), his guidance counselor told him that if he ever made the NFL, she'd give him her BMW. So she did. (CC @EliotShorrParks) pic.twitter.com/cRjuqDyGaW — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 28, 2017

It’s one thing for her to say she was going to give him the car — to help keep Clement motivated — but it’s another thing to actually go through with it. Clement, who was undrafted, worked hard to get to where he is, and now he’s reaping the benefits.