As a receiver, you had one job, Corey Coleman — to catch the ball.

Unfortunately for the Browns, he failed at that job, in a critical situation. The Browns had a fourth-and-two scenario, and were driving, with a chance to score a touchdown and take the lead against the Steelers for the first time in the game. Quarterback DeShone Kizer did his best to help lead his team, with a pass intended for Coleman, that was right on the money.

But, in the most Browns way possible — Coleman dropped it, and Cleveland fell to 0-16 on the season.

Major S/O to Corey Coleman for allowing America to celebrate the #Browns PERFECT SZN pic.twitter.com/fQbEhwlVfp — Eh (@austinsurina) December 31, 2017

The Browns became only the fifth team in NFL history to go winless.