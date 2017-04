It’s not often that we see home runs hit to straightaway center at AT&T Park, given the distance. The dimensions are one of the main reasons it’s such a pitcher-friendly ballpark.

But if you crush a pitch over 450 feet, you can get it over the fence, as Corey Seager found out on Wednesday night.

Seager took a Johnny Cueto pitch and hit it 462 feet, tying Joey Gallo for the longest home run of the season so far.

Saying Seager made solid contact there would be an understatement.