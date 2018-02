Super Bowl LII ticket prices are absurd, with the get-in price roughly $2,800, which seems like an exorbitant amount of money to sit in a section that’s not even all that close to the action.

As for parking near U.S. Bank Stadium, that won’t come cheap, either.

Malika Andrews of The New York Times shared a photo on Sunday afternoon, showing one particular parking lot located on 10th Ave., that was charging $160.

Welcome to the super bowl. You can park for $160. pic.twitter.com/CIJwB5xC7j — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 4, 2018

What a deal.