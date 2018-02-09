The first pick on this year’s draft played in four games to begin the season, but that may be the only action he sees on the court.

Sixers rookie point guard Markelle Fultz has been dealing with a shoulder injury, which has significantly hampered his shooting form, and the team could look to protect their future star by shutting him down until next season.

#Sixers’ Bryan Colangelo said there’s a chance Markelle Fultz is not going to play this year. pic.twitter.com/i93yTu6RUK — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) February 9, 2018

We’ve seen Fultz shoot free throws recently, but his form still appeared to be off. Still, general manager Bryan Colangelo said that’s about where his current shooting range is.

Bryan Colangelo says Markelle Fultz's current range is "within the paint" . — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) February 9, 2018

Colangelo, however, wasn’t interested in providing a timeline for when Fultz might return to the court.

#sixers GM Bryan Colangelo cuts the press conference short after 22 minutes. Asked if there's a timeline on the next update on Fultz, he walked away without comment. — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) February 9, 2018

The Sixers failed to make a move at the trade deadline, so they’re clearly building for the future. Shutting Fultz down would be in line with that long-term plan.