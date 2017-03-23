Former quarterback Peyton Manning’s career in the NFL may be over, but he’ll likely have some options to stay relevant going forward.

Manning was one of the most intelligent quarterbacks to ever play the game, and his pre-snap reads were a big reason he was so dominant. Even when his arm strength dwindled, he still knew how to find ways to get guys the football, because he knew where they’d be getting open.

With that said, he’d make for an excellent analyst. His delivery, composure, intelligence and ability to perform with the camera on him make that a no-brainer. If he’s interested in breaking down games, multiple networks would come calling, that we know.

But an interesting wild-card has since been thrown into the mix, as he’s been rumored to possibly running for the U.S. Senate. He addressed those rumors recently, and NESN has the full story.

