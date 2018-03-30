The Bills traded up to acquire the 12th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, and it sure looks like the team is set to draft a quarterback.

Given that they signed A.J. McCarron — who literally no other teams wanted — it appears that he’ll be the short-term solution at quarterback, while the team grooms its quarterback of the future.

The Bills are apparently showing heavy interest in Baker Mayfield, having met with him again, for what was the fourth time, according to Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated.

Buffalo’s officials met with Mayfield at the Scouting Combine and the Senior Bowl, and they’re one of many teams who are interested in him. Mayfield is set to meet with the Browns, Giants, Jets, Broncos, Dolphins and Cardinals — literally all of the teams in need of a signal-caller.

The question remains: Which team will end up drafting Mayfield? It’s clear the Bills are very interested in him, but they might need to trade up to the top 10 to land him.