Tom Brady now has more Super Bowl rings than any other quarterback in NFL history, but the interesting thing is that he nearly pursued baseball over football.

Brady was drafted by the Expos in 1995, but chose to play college football at Michigan over beginning a potential MLB career, and that proved to be the right choice.

Still, Brady was a lefty catcher who had a lot of power, and was a great hitter. Obviously, that skill set is rare, so Brady may have been in demand had he made his way to MLB.

The two-sports star could have been one of the greatest catchers of all-time, according to one former general manager. NESN has the full story, so head over there to check it out.