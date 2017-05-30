It seems Tony Romo still owns some real estate within the Dallas Cowboys.

While it’s not too unusual for a team to keep honoring a player after he’s gone, the Cowboys are doing nothing short of fueling Romo’s comeback talk by not at least giving his locker space to somebody else.

ESPN’s Todd Archer dropped the interesting nugget recently:

Nobody is wearing No. 9 on the current roster and unless they had a quarterback with an affinity for the number, it could be a while before they choose to give out the number. Nobody wears No. 12 because of Roger Staubach. Nobody wears No. 8 because of Troy Aikman. Inside The Star, the Cowboys have yet to move a player into Romo’s old locker, either. That could change. Coach Jason Garrett has put team leaders at different corners of the locker room, but Romo’s spot remains vacant.

Romo has moved to the broadcast booth, but combine his number and locker remaining vacant with the fact people within the organization talk about a comeback here and there, and it’s hard not to wonder if Romo will keep the door ajar.

It’s hard to know if CBS would randomly let Romo out of his contract because an opportunity with the Cowboys presented itself. But he was humble in losing his job to rookie Dak Prescott and never seemed like a guy wanting to play elsewhere.

Should Prescott go down, the Cowboys at least have the necessary items free if Romo wants to make his almost predictable comeback.