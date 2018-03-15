Sammy Watkins was the biggest name on the NFL’s free-agent market this year, at least as it pertains to wide receivers, and a number of teams inquired about his services.

Apparently, the Cowboys were one of those teams, which we recently learned, according to a report from Jean-Jacques Taylor of 103.3FM ESPN Radio.

“It was very close… as in money couldn’t have been the reason,” Taylor said, as transcribed by Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

This bit of news is particularly interesting because Watkins is looked at as a No. 1 receiver. If the Cowboys were that interested in his services, then it speaks volumes about how they view Dez Bryant, who is due to make $16.5 million this season. It’s starting to look more and more like Bryant could be playing elsewhere in 2018.

As for Watkins, he ended up getting paid in a big way — in the form of a three-year, $48 million deal — by the Chiefs. He should be able to thrive in the Chiefs offense, catching passes from the strong-armed Patrick Mahomes, who has no problem letting it fly.