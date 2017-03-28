We all remember when Tony Romo gave that incredibly moving speech about how he was passing the torch to rookie quarterback Dak Prescott, after having previously been the team’s signal-caller since 2003.

Romo said all the right things, and had fans feeling bad for him, and also having a lot of respect for Romo in the way he handled the situation.

But it sure looks like he was just trying to avoid being a distraction with the season going on, and the Cowboys looking to make a playoff push. The truth always comes out in the end, and Romo’s tune seems to have changed a bit.

Tony Romo has taken situation very personally in Dallas and has distanced himself from teammates and coach who were "Team Dak" per source. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 28, 2017

This report may or may not be true, but it certainly makes sense. Now is the time when Romo can do all he can to make sure he’s traded, rather than negatively impacting the team during the season.

Romo has made it clear that he doesn’t want to sit on the bench and be a backup, and at this point, it looks like he’s either going to be traded to the Texans, or strongly consider retiring. The Texans have been doing a good job about keeping quiet and it’s really unclear as to whether or not they’d even be interested in Romo, but he seems to want to play there, and nowhere else. It doesn’t look like the Broncos are in the Romo sweepstakes anymore, so they’re out of the equation.

It’s time for Jerry Jones and the Cowboys brass to let go of Romo, and do what’s best for him, and for the team. They may be worried they’re not going to get much in return, but if he sits around causing problems for the team that could eventually lead to a locker-room split, then that’s even worse. And if they release him, they get nothing in return.

Romo spent his entire career up to this point with the Cowboys, and gave the franchise all he had, and then some. It’s time for them to repay the favor and trade him.

About Matt Birch

Matt manages all editorial operations for The Sports Daily. His work has been featured on MSN, Fox Sports, Yardbarker, SB Nation and Bleacher Report. Matt has also written for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He enjoys eating good food, shooting hoops and making original, compelling stories go viral.

Email Twitter