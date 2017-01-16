The scene at AT&T Stadium after the Cowboys were eliminated from the playoffs after just one game was ugly. Green Bay jumped out to a 21-3 lead, and while the Cowboys were able to come back and tie the game at 28-28, Mason Crosby’s 51-yard game-winner lifted the Packers to a 34-31 victory.

Cowboys fans, as you might expect, didn’t react to the news well. One fan destroyed his TV by lowering his shoulder and punching it multiple times, while others went off on social media rants.

The good thing about those displays of aggression is that they’re harmless, but what happened after the game was not. A group of Cowboys fans beat the hell out of one poor Packers fan, and it was tough to watch.

Hate seeing that stuff.