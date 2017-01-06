A league-high five Dallas Cowboys, three rookies and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan highlight the 2016 All-Pro team, as selected by the Associated Press.

No team had more All-Pro picks than the Cowboys, who saw running back Ezekiel Elliott, left tackle Tyron Smith, center Travis Frederick, right guard Zack Martin and linebacker Sean Lee make the squad. Elliott was joined in the rookie class by Kansas City Chiefs punt returner Tyreek Hill and Tennessee Titans right tackle Jack Conklin.

Ryan, who is the favorite to win NFL MVP, was selected as the first-team quarterback.

The Chiefs had the second most players selected, with four, while the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos had three each.

The full 2016 first-team All-Pro team:

QB: Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

RB: Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

WR: Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers

WR: Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

TE: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

LT: Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys

LG: Kelechi Osemele, Oakland Raiders

C: Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys

RG: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys

RT: Jack Conklin, Tennessee Titans

FLEX: David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals

EDGE: Khalil Mack, Oakland Raiders

EDGE: Vic Beasley Jr., Atlanta Falcons

INTERIOR DL: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

INTERIOR DL: Damon Harrison, New York Giants

LB: Sean Lee, Dallas Cowboys

LB: Von Miller, Denver Broncos

LB: Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks

CB: Aqib Talib, Denver Broncos

CB: Marcus Peters, Kansas City Chiefs

S: Eric Berry, Kansas City Chiefs

S: Landon Collins, New York Giants

DB: Chris Harris Jr., Denver Broncos

PUNT RETURNER: Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

KICK RETURNER: Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota Vikings

KICKER: Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

PUNTER: Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams

SPECIAL TEAMER: Matthew Slater, New England Patriots