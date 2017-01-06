A league-high five Dallas Cowboys, three rookies and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan highlight the 2016 All-Pro team, as selected by the Associated Press.
No team had more All-Pro picks than the Cowboys, who saw running back Ezekiel Elliott, left tackle Tyron Smith, center Travis Frederick, right guard Zack Martin and linebacker Sean Lee make the squad. Elliott was joined in the rookie class by Kansas City Chiefs punt returner Tyreek Hill and Tennessee Titans right tackle Jack Conklin.
Ryan, who is the favorite to win NFL MVP, was selected as the first-team quarterback.
The Chiefs had the second most players selected, with four, while the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos had three each.
The full 2016 first-team All-Pro team:
QB: Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons
RB: Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
WR: Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers
WR: Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons
TE: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
LT: Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys
LG: Kelechi Osemele, Oakland Raiders
C: Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys
RG: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
RT: Jack Conklin, Tennessee Titans
FLEX: David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals
EDGE: Khalil Mack, Oakland Raiders
EDGE: Vic Beasley Jr., Atlanta Falcons
INTERIOR DL: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
INTERIOR DL: Damon Harrison, New York Giants
LB: Sean Lee, Dallas Cowboys
LB: Von Miller, Denver Broncos
LB: Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
CB: Aqib Talib, Denver Broncos
CB: Marcus Peters, Kansas City Chiefs
S: Eric Berry, Kansas City Chiefs
S: Landon Collins, New York Giants
DB: Chris Harris Jr., Denver Broncos
PUNT RETURNER: Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
KICK RETURNER: Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota Vikings
KICKER: Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
PUNTER: Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams
SPECIAL TEAMER: Matthew Slater, New England Patriots