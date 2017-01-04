The latest twist in Jonathan Cooper’s roller-coaster 2016 season came Wednesday when the Cowboys acquired him.

Cowboys have agreed to terms with guard Jonathan Cooper but need to make corresponding roster move. He was the 7th pick in the 2013 draft — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 4, 2017

Cooper has been a disappointment in his career. In March, the Cardinals traded him to the Patriots along with a second-round draft pick for defensive end Chandler Jones. Cooper suffered a foot injury in training camp and was released in October. He went from the NFL’s penthouse to its basement when the Browns picked him up, and he started three games. However, the Browns cut him after Week 16.

So while Cooper wasn’t good enough for the Browns, the Cowboys apparently are hoping he’s good enough for them at some point. For now he’ll provide depth in the playoffs for one of the league’s best offensive lines, if not the best.

When Cooper was traded to the Patriots last year, there seemed to be a legitimate chance that he could play in Super Bowl LI. That opportunity appeared lost when the Patriots released him, but now as a member of the top-seeded team in the NFC Cooper has a clear path to the Super Bowl even if he takes it in wearing sweats on the sideline.

[NFL.com]