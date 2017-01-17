When Super Bowl champion T-shirts are made for the team that ends up losing the Super Bowl, those shirts usually are donated to impoverished nations.

Does that mean that Jordan Garnett will be going overseas?

Garnett, who works as a comedian, is getting a lot of laughs these days for his Cowboys “Super Bowl LI Champions” tattoo.

@nfl Hey Dallas Cowboys! Now it's official. Don't let me down. SUPER BOWL 51 CHAMPIONS!!! Tattooed on 12/6/16. I'm calling it now. pic.twitter.com/BRDkhicgOS — Jordan Garnett (@jordangarnett) December 6, 2016

We don’t know if Garnett put any money down on the Cowboys winning the Super Bowl, but we know that he bet valuable skin space on his team winning the championship. And he lost the bet when the Packers upset the Cowboys 34-31 Sunday in the NFC divisional playoffs.

Garnett has taken so much heat on Twitter that apparently he feels like this guy.

I'm done for today. Going to hang out with my pal Steve. Tweet ya all back tomorrow! Can't wait to try and make fun of you making fun of me. pic.twitter.com/H69UG8DUpX — Jordan Garnett (@jordangarnett) January 17, 2017

It seems like Garnett is a guy who can laugh at himself, and that’s a sign of a good comedian. But if he ever works in Las Vegas, he should stay away from the sports books.

