The NFL listens when the Dallas Cowboys talk so it’s interesting to hear director of player personnel Stephen Jones suggest its time the league look at its marijuana policy.

As many already know, the league has an archaic way of thinking about marijuana usage considering the growing legality of it around the country.

Jones spoke with PFT Live recently about going back and looking at the process:

I think Jerry’s opinion, my opinion, is this program, this system has been in place for a long time. I think it needs to be heavily scrutinized in terms of its results.

It’s an interesting suggestion because we recently dove into comments by commissioner Roger Goodell in which he suggested he was opening up to the idea of marijuana in a medicinal sense.

This meshes well with further comments by Jones:

You know, I think it should be a part of what’s looked at,” Stephen Jones said. “When you re-look at the whole program, I think you should take a look at every aspect of it. From the testing to the discipline to the amounts, anything to do with this. At the end of the day our goal should be to help players who have sicknesses and addictions and make them better people off the field, and then how we go about that I think is what needs to be looked at and make sure we’re doing everything the best way we can do it.

The league will need to modernize its policies on the matter at some point. When it comes to the marijuana policy, it’s best the league do what is in the best interests and health of its players. If a priority is making the game safer on the field, the league can take steps to better help players deal with the impact of the game on their bodies away from the field. This doesn’t mean recreation usage, but if the medical science is there, it’s worth reevaluating the policy.

But the fact this recent push comes from the Cowboys is notable. Expect the conversation to only pick up further from this point.