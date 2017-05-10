Craig Sager was the most entertaining, compelling and thoughtful sideline reporter I’ve ever had the pleasure of watching in my lifetime.

Like Vin Scully, he’s a media member that was a pioneer, and did things his own way, often speaking directly to the hearts of fans. Just ask Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, who was involved in some epic in-game interviews, as the two built their friendship over the years.

Sager passed away back in December, but his presence is still being felt. It was announced on Tuesday night that Sager won a Sports Emmy in the category of Sports Personality – Sports Reporter, which is fitting, because he was both of those things, and more.

The “Inside the NBA” crew showed the official announcement and gave Sager — a close friend to all of them — his props.

Earlier this evening, the late Craig Sager was awarded the #SportsEmmy for Outstanding Sports Personality – Sports Reporter. pic.twitter.com/XAIHoJDwJL — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 10, 2017

Charles Barkley also won a Sports Emmy, and we all know he really didn’t deserve one, unless he was being commended for his hot takes.