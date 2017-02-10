Alabama football fans are loud and proud, especially in SEC Country.

And even with the Crimson Tide recently losing to the Clemson Tigers in the national championship game, fans have still been showing support for their team—even on shows like “The Price Is Right,” which was the case on Friday.

A woman named Annette was asked who she wanted to give a shout-out to as she spun the wheel, and she made sure to mention her family, of course, but saved the best for last:

“Roll Tide Roll!” she screamed.

Price is Right NEVER disappoints pic.twitter.com/0I00A2KVVz — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) February 10, 2017

Annette has her priorities in check, it seems.