Former Jets receiver Brandon Marshall is set to hit the free-agent market, and there are a lot of reasons to believe that he’s going to stay somewhere on the East Coast.

Marshall currently appears on Showtime’s “Inside the NFL,” which is a prominent TV gig, and it’s shot in New York. It’s unlikely that he’s going to venture far out of the area and give that up.

Furthermore, he’s always been a fan of Bill Belichick and how successful his teams have been, and it would make sense for him to stay and compete in the AFC East, having spent time with the Jets and Dolphins.

Former NFL receiver Cris Carter believes that the Patriots would be a great fit for Carter, and recently revealed why. NESN provided the quotes to explain his reasoning, so check it out.