Michael Floyd has two things going for him as he tries to get his career back on track.

He’s going home and he has Cris Carter in his corner.

Carter’s substance abuse led to his release from the Eagles in 1990, but he sobered up and made eight Pro Bowls with the Vikings between 1990 and 2001. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

The Vikings signed Floyd Wednesday after his brief stint with the Patriots at the end of last season. The Cardinals released him during the season after he was arrested for drinking and driving.

After Floyd signed, he spoke to Carter.

“I knew Michael before,” Carter told the Twin Cities Pioneer-Press. “We do have a relationship, and we’ll try to grow that relationship. … I’ll try to help him with anything that I can in his assimilation back into being a very good football player and trying to help the Vikings win games.”

Floyd, a St. Paul, Minnesota native, was drafted 13th overall by the Cardinals in 2012. His best season came in 2013, when he caught 65 passes for 1,041 yards and five touchdowns. He totaled just 99 catches over the next two seasons, however, and caught 37 passes last year. Four of those receptions came in his two games with the Patriots.

Carter’s mentorship doesn’t guarantee a spot in Canton for Floyd, but it could provide the Vikings with needed depth at wide receiver. More importantly, it could help Floyd make better decisions off the field.