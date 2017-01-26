When it comes to the Super Bowl, most of the attention centers on Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

The Atlanta Falcons also play in the game, of course.

For former wide receiver Cris Carter, it is wise to not overlook the Falcons. He explained why Matt Ryan and Co. could give Patriots some serious problems during the Make Me Smarter podcast, transcribed by Fox Sports’ Andrew Lynch:

This is not the most dominant Patriots team that I’ve seen. When you look at it, there are holes on their defense. They’re very formidable in the front seven. They take teams out of rushing the football. But their linebackers, not great in pass coverage. And they do give up some yardage. You can’t do that to Atlanta. They’ve got three great receivers. Their quarterback operates from under the gun and under center, and they’ve got two running backs. So their ability to run the ball between the tackles, they can be more physical than the “Greatest Show” could be against New England.

It’s always interesting to compare the Falcons to the “Greatest Show on Turf” considering how rules have evolved to help the offense these days. Still, Carter is correct in that Julio Jones demanding double teams and the versatility of both Atlanta backs could give the Patriots some serious trouble.

This should add more hype to the game than anything. Whether the Falcons are the next “Greatest Show on Turf” is up for debate, but if there is one guy who can shutter it and win a title, it is Bill Belichick.

The chess match that is this Super Bowl can’t get here fast enough.