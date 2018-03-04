Cris Cyborg proved that not many other UFC fighters are in her class in Saturday’s bout against Yana Kunitskaya at UFC 222.

It’s becoming quite clear that Cyborg and Ronda Rousey need to square off — likely in the WWE — because no one is really even challenging Cyborg as of late. Kunitskaya certainly didn’t, as Cyborg disposed of her in only one round.

The two went at it from the getgo, with Cyborg landed a huge body shots just seconds in, which seemed to set the tone. She didn’t stop there, either, as she continued to work the body, and eventually knocked Kunitskaya to the mat — finishing her off with a flurry of punches, which caused the ref to stop the fight.

Cyborg comes out with the HUGE overhand right but Kunitskaya gets on top!! #UFC222 pic.twitter.com/Snf6xnnp7l — UFC (@ufc) March 4, 2018

It will be interesting to see who Cyborg fights next.