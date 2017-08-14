Cristiano Ronaldo scored the game-winning goal in Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup match, but what he did afterward may cost him big-time.

Ronaldo entered the match as a sub and scored the go-ahead goal in the 79th minute, and you really need to see it. It was a beautiful strike that he placed perfectly in the upper-90 quadrant of the net.

If I'm Christiano Ronaldo I'm taking my shirt off like this after every goal pic.twitter.com/AJYua6TAwe — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 13, 2017

He received a yellow card afterward, though, for removing his shirt, which seems a bit petty but is within the rules.

Later, he received a second yellow for what was perceived to be a dive, which warranted a red card. Ronaldo was furious about it, so she shoved the ref in response.

Ronaldo will wait for the Spanish federation’s competition committee to review the play, and could miss up to 12 matches as a result.