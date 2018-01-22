Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal late in the team’s 7-1 blowout win over Deportivo La Coruna, but he paid for it.

Ronaldo scored a goal in the 78th minute of the game, helping pad the team’s lead, but he didn’t stop there. The star striker got free in the box shortly after, and then headed the ball into the corner of the net in the 84th minute. His diving header was a beautiful goal, but he unfortunately took a cleat from a defender to his face on the play.

Ronaldo was left bloodied as a result, and was attended to on the field. That’s when a funny moment occurred, involving a sequence you likely wouldn’t see from any other soccer player in the world. Ronaldo actually used a team doctor’s phone to assess the damage as he walked off the pitch, which sent social media into a whirlwind of laughter.

Aside from being bloodied, Ronaldo turned in a stellar performance in the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo's game by numbers vs. Deportivo: 30 (97%) passes completed

7 shots

3 take-ons completed

2 goals

1 chance created

1 assist More like it. pic.twitter.com/wWAqs5PDGV — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 21, 2018

Ronaldo is known for his pretty face, so he clearly wasn’t thrilled with it being covered in blood for the world to see.