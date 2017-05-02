Cristiano Ronaldo is the best footballer in the world right now, and it’s really not even all that close. Lionel Messi is great in his own right, but no one rises to the occasion and carries his team on his back — especially in big games — like Ronaldo.

Opposing teams formulate entire gameplans attempting to take him away and/or limit his effectiveness, but they often fail. Atletico Madrid sure did in the team’s Champions League semifinal matchup on Thursday, when Ronaldo outscored their entire squad, and then some.

The final score was Ronaldo 3-Atletico 0, and Real likely punched its ticket to the CL final by punching its opponent square in the jaw.

Ronaldo set the tone early and opened the scoring in the 10th minute of the match, with his 101st career CL goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored the most goals in Champions League semi-final history with 11.

He then provided some insurance in the 73rd minute.

And then the dagger, in the 86th.

This stat shows how great Ronaldo has been over the course of his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more hat-tricks for a Spanish club than any other player in history (42).

Real can pretty much coast to the CL final after Ronaldo’s stellar performance.