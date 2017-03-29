Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the top two footballers in the world, and he was honored in a big way for it.

Ronaldo, who is from Portugal, got a statue of his face that looks absolutely nothing like him, and it will soon be displayed in Madeira’s airport. The island, where he is from, even named its airport after Ronaldo as well.

Here’s the bust that will be seen at the “Aeroporto Cristiano Ronaldo.”

What they promised Brexit would be vs actual Brexit #ronaldo pic.twitter.com/K33ZKEsNbV — Jono Read (@jonoread) March 29, 2017

And, as you might imagine, the memes came pouring in.

Cristiano Ronaldo's bust didn't turn out as planned… Credit – @bighurtrocks pic.twitter.com/ExYtpkjcsI — Crying Jordan (@CryingJordan) March 29, 2017

The new Ronaldo statue looks exactly like him pic.twitter.com/lp7sliCfXV — Football Stuff (@FootbalIStuff) March 29, 2017

RT @nocutcard_: Ronaldo statute look like 2 Face from Batman pic.twitter.com/hNFkdrX7dk — Trey (@ILL_Wil_) March 29, 2017

Did Ronaldo sign off on that or what? I say that because it’s pretty awful.