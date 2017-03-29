Posted byon
Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the top two footballers in the world, and he was honored in a big way for it.
Ronaldo, who is from Portugal, got a statue of his face that looks absolutely nothing like him, and it will soon be displayed in Madeira’s airport. The island, where he is from, even named its airport after Ronaldo as well.
Here’s the bust that will be seen at the “Aeroporto Cristiano Ronaldo.”
And, as you might imagine, the memes came pouring in.
Did Ronaldo sign off on that or what? I say that because it’s pretty awful.