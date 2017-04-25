A Bay Area Rapid Transit train was robbed Saturday night by a crowd of juveniles, who swarmed onto a train bound for Dublin, then vanished within seconds after snatching bags and cell phones from passengers, according to multiple reports.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at Coliseum Station. Witnesses told police that 40 to 60 juveniles flooded the station, hopped the fare gates and rushed onto the train, committing multiple robberies and leaving two victims with face and head injuries.

Police are reviewing video from surveillance cameras on the train as well as station cameras in hopes of identifying the individuals involved.

The robberies took place nearby Oracle Arena and O.co Coliseum, the home venues of the Golden State Warriors and Oakland Athletics, respectively. BART trains offer fans of both teams a convenient way to get to the game, but they may be thinking twice about taking the train after Saturday’s robberies.