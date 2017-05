Saturday’s Cubs-Brewers game ended up being rained out, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that the players weren’t having some fun near the diamond.

The NL Central rivals showcased their best relievers in their respective bullpens on Saturday, and they danced like no one was watching — even though everyone was.

Making the most of some extra free time. #CubsWeather pic.twitter.com/rn74m7xic7 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 20, 2017

Me: I have the best moves in this room. Also me: pic.twitter.com/IRccaqyUZU — MLB GIFS (@MLBGIFs) May 21, 2017

The Wrigley Field bullpens are indoor, and the pitchers clearly took advantage of it. That was fun to watch.