It’s always lit in the Cubs bullpen, and you never really know what type of antics you’ll see going on over there.

Whether it’s dance parties, funny gestures or just some good old-fashioned joking around, the Cubs relievers are easily the most entertaining in Major League Baseball.

Thursday’s game against the Diamondbacks was no different, when they had some time to kill during a rain delay.

This was the scene in the Wrigley Field bullpen, which resembled some sort of high school drama club, complete with masks, mimes and more.

Battle of the bullpens. pic.twitter.com/HQurVopmUI — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 3, 2017

And, of course, there was some dancing — a dance-off, in fact.

The D-Backs won the game thanks to three home runs by Paul Goldschmidt, but the Cubs won the dance-off.