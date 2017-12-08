The Cubs came up short in the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes, but it clearly wasn’t due to lack of effort.

Ohtani agreed to sign with the Angels on Friday, much to the dismay of a number of teams — including the Cubs.

Chicago did use a unique method in attempting to court Ohtani, though. The Cubs’ presentation to the Japanese star included a virtual reality experience showing what his life as a member of the Cubs could look like, according to Jon Morosi of FOX Sports.

It’s unclear exactly what the virtual reality experience entailed, but given what the city of Chicago has to offer, the presentation was likely pretty appealing, we’d imagine.

Cubs president Theo Epstein clearly did a good job in attempting to stand out from the rest of the pack, which was smart, given that roughly one-quarter of MLB’s teams were interested in signing Ohtani. Unfortunately for them, Ohtani chose to sign with the Angels instead.