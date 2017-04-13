The Cubs World Series rings might be the coolest and most unique in MLB history.

Sure, we live in a world that’s filled with recency bias, but these beauties are loaded with diamonds and the customization is pretty spectacular as well.

The rings have 108 diamonds in each one of them — since the team had a 108-year title drought — and even has the time that Game 7 was in the books.

FIRST LOOK: @Cubs World Series rings have 108 diamonds, a goat & time title was won on them pic.twitter.com/LqZ3LQSP3o — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 12, 2017

I’m also a fan of the “We Never Quit” inscription, as that really was the theme for them, from start to finish.