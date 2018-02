United States curler Matt Hamilton is the first viral sensation to have come from the 2018 Olympics.

Just watching the olympics during my night class and we have Mario on our curling team!!#USA #curling #Olympics2018 pic.twitter.com/xqFucdjQdQ — Jon (@douglasturtle) February 8, 2018

Hamilton affixed his gaze to the task at hand, and it didn’t take long for fans to realize that he looked just like Super Mario while doing so.

Even Hamilton himself had some fun with it.

The Internet is never wrong, and came through yet again.