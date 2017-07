Curtis Granderson just can’t let go of his — now former — teammate Lucas Duda, literally.

The Mets traded Duda to the Rays on Thursday, and received relief pitcher Drew Smith in exchange. It wasn’t a blockbuster or highly-publicized move, but don’t tell that to Granderson.

Grandy and Duda were clearly besties, as evidenced by the reaction from the Mets outfielder when Duda prepared to depart from the team’s locker room for the final time.

“Don’t go!” Granderson begged.

Don't Go Lucas!!!!! Gonna miss you buddy!!! A post shared by Lucas Duda (@wefollowlucasduda) on Jul 27, 2017 at 3:59pm PDT

That was cute.