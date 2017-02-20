Patriots cornerback Cyrus Jones didn’t enjoy his team’s monumental comeback in Super Bowl LI as much as his teammates and Patriots fans.

Because the Patriots were stripped of their 2016 first-round pick in the wake of Deflategate, Jones was their top overall draft pick at No. 60 in the second round. When the Patriots erased a 28-3 deficit to beat the Falcons 34-28 in overtime for their fifth Super Bowl title, Jones was in street clothes because he wasn’t activated for that game or any other postseason game.

“I’ll never take credit for something I don’t feel I contributed to,” Jones told the Baltimore Sun as he visited his hometown to receive a proclamation. “I was part of the team, but I didn’t feel a part of it.”

The main reason Jones wasn’t used in the playoffs was the fact that he fumbled five times in the regular season and averaged 4.2 yards on 11 punt returns. The Alabama product only played 14 percent of the Patriots’ defensive snaps.

Jones’ muffed punt in a Week 14 home game allowed the Ravens to get back into a game that the Patriots led 23-3. They hung on to win 30-23, but Jones played in just one more game after that. He became a punching bag for Patriots fans, and while he may not be hitting a punching bag he’ll be using other gym equipment instead of going on vacation with his parents. He canceled the planned trip to give himself more time to prepare for 2017.

“No such thing as an offseason for me,” Jones said. “I didn’t earn it.”